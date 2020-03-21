IIT Delhi Fights Hand Sanitiser Shortage by Making Their Own

Well, IIT Delhi went ahead and found their own solution to the problem. They made their own sanitiser!

Taking to Facebook, director Ramgopal Rao wrote about how the supply of hand sanitiser in IIT Delhi was dropping with every passing day and may sellers were charging exorbitant amounts for it. Rao then teamed up with a colleague and viola! They now have their own sanitiser available at very economical rates.

On Facebook, Rao wrote:

“A True Story. At IIT Delhi, we were facing issues getting Hand sanitizers in large quantities. Even when they were available, vendors were charging exorbitant amounts and quality was suspect. Out of frustration, I told one of our Chemistry professors, why don't you guys prepare them in IIT, why is it such a big deal? He replied, for such a small thing, you don't need an IIT Professor, it can be done by our technical staff. Lo and behold, in flat two days, we have 50 litres of hand sanitizers meeting WHO standard (certified by IIT Profs). All at a negligible price.

Head, Chemistry sent an email to all other departments saying anyone who needs them, can come and collect. That is the 'spirit' needed to fight Corona.....

Proud of our staff. Kudos to J P Singh, Technical Superintendent and Rajbir Singh, Junior Lab Assistant, Chemistry Department at IIT Delhi.”