Hyderabad Introduces a Verbal Diktat in the City: Pubs Can’t Play Music

This directive was issued by the excise department on Saturday. The department cited an increase in drug use and noise pollution in the city as reasons. Several owners have expressed their concerns about the new diktat.

One executive was quoted by Times of India, "We have been warned of strict punishment, temporary shutdown of 10 days or even cancellation of license – in case the rule is violated. How can the industry survive this? We would appreciate it if the government reconsidered this move.”

The Minister of Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud confirmed, to the publication, that the new rule has been implemented but he insisted that the main objective is to curb the excess noise pollution in the city.

“All these parties that happen disturb people living around clubs and pubs. They also become places for students and young people to indulge in different things. These can have some soft background music like in restaurants,” Doud said.

The new developments resulted in some strong reactions. Take a look at this Reddit thread.