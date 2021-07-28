Wife Moves in With Partner, Husband Shoots Him in the Genitals With Air Gun
The incident took place in Chengannur, Kerala.
A man from Kerala recently shot at his wife's partner after she moved in with him recently. The incident took place in the Mundankavu area in Chengannur on 24 July, which is when the authorities found out about it.
The couple were allegedly separated and had filed for divorce before the wife moved in with her partner.
"A 45-year-old man was staying at Mundankavu with the wife (40) of another man (46) belonging to Vadavathoor in Kottayam. The two had filed a mutual petition for divorce. But the husband arrived at Mundankavu on Saturday and shot at the lover on his genitals with an air pistol. After a few minutes, the lover approached a private medical college in Tiruvalla. He returned home as the injuries were minor. But he returned to the same hospital a few hours later with severe pain in the genital region," said an officer.
The police has also said that no case has been registered as of yet since they didn't receive a complaint from the man.
