‘Humans of Bombay’ Criticised For Allegedly Sharing ‘Fake Story’

Published16 Jul 2020, 06:28 AM IST
The popular social media page Humans of Bombay has been called out by a Facebook user for sharing the photo and story of a barber without his explicit permission. Facebook user Saddam Maniyar took to social media to share a video in which the barber denies having given permission to Humans of Bombay.

Maniyar has also alleged that once he confronted them, the Humans of Bombay page edited the post and also deleted Maniyar's comments.

Maniyar's Facebook post read, "Fact Check Video busting lies of FB & Instagram Page Humans of Bombay

This man is a barber from our locality & his photo was used for a fake story on this page. They started continuously editing the story once i confronted them & also deleted my comments on their Instagram page.

The page owners & other posts must also be verified as this also happens to be a crowdfunding site."

Several Twitter users who came across Maniyar's Facebook post also criticised the Instagram page.

One user wrote, "A childhood friend founded the Humans of Bombay & as much as I appreciate all waves she made, this this is just heart breaking. On the lighter note, good to know all those stories I belived to be “too good to true” may actually not be true. Try reality."

Netizens also accused the photo blogging page for using "random man's photo" to put out a story with the Gilette brand name.

Here is the original Humans of Bombay post:

View this post on Instagram

âAs a barber, I was earning Rs.30k a month from my 2 shops in Bombay and Puneâcan you believe it? Iâve been cutting hair for the last 20 years! My customers often tell me, âSir, aapne hero bana diya.â With my savings, I bought a 1 RK flat in Pune for my wife & 4 kids & sent my kids to government school. But a week before lockdown, I fled to my village after hearing that Iâd have to close my shop. During this time, I did small jobs like farmingâI barely earned but it was something. Schools were shut so my kids tried to study on their own. If they had doubts, they searched for answers on Google using my phone. Their eagerness to study made me feel like doing better for them. At 35, I dreamed of sending my children to a private school. So after lockdown, I came back to Pune to open my shop. We needed the money & I wanted to work towards my goal. Before leaving, I searched for cutting supplies for 2 weeks for my shop but everything was shut. So we left with what we had. I was worried about how I'd get supplies, but then Gillette called me. They said theyâd send us Suraksha kits with razors & masks; I was so relieved! They even sent us videos with safety tips. 2 days later, they provided us with 1 Lakh health insurance! So the next day, I opened my shop feeling more confident. 2 friends helped me sanitise. I was excited to go back to my 7 AM - 9 PM routine. But for the first 2 days, we had no customers. Before the pandemic, Iâd have at least 25 customers daily. I was worried. But on the 3rd day, a customer walked in & said, âAap hume bhool gaye. Rakshas bann gaye hum!â I was so happy! Since then, Iâve had only 3 customers a day, but they have been so kindâ they always tip me & ask if my kids need anything. Even just being asked this makes me feel like God is looking after me. Both my older kids have been working hard even though school is shut. Late at night when I see my son studying, he tells me, âPapa main mehnat karke IAS officer banungaâ. And my daughter wants to be a doctor. She says, âPapa main doctor banke aapki seva karungi.â Theyâve inspired me to work harder & Iâm prepared to do all it takes to get there.â

A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay) on

