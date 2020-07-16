‘Humans of Bombay’ Criticised For Allegedly Sharing ‘Fake Story’
Humans of Bombay called out for using a random's man's photo without his permission.
The popular social media page Humans of Bombay has been called out by a Facebook user for sharing the photo and story of a barber without his explicit permission. Facebook user Saddam Maniyar took to social media to share a video in which the barber denies having given permission to Humans of Bombay.
Maniyar has also alleged that once he confronted them, the Humans of Bombay page edited the post and also deleted Maniyar's comments.
Maniyar's Facebook post read, "Fact Check Video busting lies of FB & Instagram Page Humans of Bombay
This man is a barber from our locality & his photo was used for a fake story on this page. They started continuously editing the story once i confronted them & also deleted my comments on their Instagram page.
The page owners & other posts must also be verified as this also happens to be a crowdfunding site."
Several Twitter users who came across Maniyar's Facebook post also criticised the Instagram page.
One user wrote, "A childhood friend founded the Humans of Bombay & as much as I appreciate all waves she made, this this is just heart breaking. On the lighter note, good to know all those stories I belived to be “too good to true” may actually not be true. Try reality."
Netizens also accused the photo blogging page for using "random man's photo" to put out a story with the Gilette brand name.
Here is the original Humans of Bombay post:
