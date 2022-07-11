ADVERTISEMENT

Flat Renting Only ‘Agrawal and Jain Boys’ Gets Flak Online for Being Casteist

This is the reality of house hunting in India.

It might be 2022, but casteism is still relevant in the country, and is most often experienced by those looking to rent houses. A user on Twitter pointed out how they found a listing that only let to Jain and Agrawal boys.

A picture of the notice has gone viral on Twitter, and many have called out the casteism in it.

"And this is how my another day in searching for a flat went into vain," wrote Mukesh, the user who first shared the image.

Netizens were not pleased to see the notice, and some even pointed out how this reads more like common matrimonial ads (that are also very casteist) than a call for tenants.

