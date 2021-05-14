Here's a List of All the Good Things That Happened This Week

2. Sikh Doctor Returns to India From USA to Help COVID-19 Situation

Dr Harmandeep Singh Boparai, an Indian-origin doctor that served at the frontline in New York during COVID-19 has returned to India to help with the surge of the second wave here.

"As soon as I came back to India, though the cases were not so high at the time, I started talking to the doctors here on how we can build capacity in case cases surge, apart from strengthening the infrastructure to handle any kind of crisis. Soon enough, we saw a catastrophic rises in the cases in India. I have been able to build a capacity for intensive care at Dukh Niwaran Hospital, besides imparting training to the nurses and doctors regarding the Covid protocol that I learnt in New York during the first wave," Harman said in a statement to Hindustan Times.

(Source: Hindustan Times)