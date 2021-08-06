Happy Reunion: 92-Yr-Old Kerala Mother Meets Son Missing for 45 Years

On Saturday evening, 31 July, when Sajad Thangal came home to Kerala after 45 years, waiting at the doorstep to welcome him back was his 92-year-old mother. The aged woman hugged and kissed her son.

The son said it was all God’s will. This was the man that many people thought had died in a plane crash in 1976, when he was believed to have accompanied actor Rani Chandra on a trip.