Back to Piratebay: OTT Now Under I&B Ministry, Twitter Reacts

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is currently headed by Prakash Javadekar.

i

On 11 November, the Centre issued a notification bringing films and audio-visual programmes made by online content providers along with online platforms publishing news and current affairs under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This notification applies to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more, along with online news portals.

Here's how social media users reacted to it:

"In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in the second schedule under the heading 'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely: Films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers; news and current affairs content on online platforms," read the notification dated Tuesday, 9 November.

