Girl Cracks UPSC Exam Despite COVID-19, Chicken Pox And Accident
An unbelievably inspiring story!
Everyone knows that the UPSC exams, that open up doorways to success for many in the country, are not an easy feat. But especially not when medical emergencies keep coming in the way like they did for Jharkhand's Mumal Rajpurohit.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mumal's road to cracking the UPSC exam was filled with hurdles, namely, chicken pox, COVID-19 and a road accident.
21 days before the preliminary exams, Mumal was infected with chicken pox.
Just a day ahead of her Mains, she met with a road accident. And two months before her interview round, she contracted COVID-19. But Mumal braved through it all with so much bravery and courage.
He secret? She told the publication that "Time management is the key to crack the civil services exams."
Mumal’s father is Jabbar Singh, the chief forest conservator of Jamshedpur. Her AIR is 173.
Being faced with three challenges in a span of just a few months could not have been easy for Mumal. Especially considering how this was her fourth attempt and she may have had high expectations from herself. Well, all's well that ends well! Here's hoping that Mumal is proud of herself and celebrating the victory because we sure are!
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.