Freddy Birdy Compares Bollywood Actors to Cities; Netizens Call It Cringe
Freddy Birdy, the Instagram influencer, compared Shah Rukh Khan to Bombay and Salman Khan to Delhi.
Influencer Freddy Birdy's post comparing Bollywood actors with various cities has gone viral. While the celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria and others reacted positively to the post, netizens on Twitter, on the other hand, found it extremely cringe-worthy.
In the post, Freddy called "Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams, Bombay and Salman Khan the city of gyms and djinns, Delhi."
He went on to compare actors like Sharmila Tagore, Alia Bhatt, Jim Sarbh, Rekha, Tara Sutaria among others to cities in India as well as abroad.
He then compares Anushka Sharma to Bangalore. "Real, lovely, beautiful, always the perfect mood and temperature and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park," he writes.
Arjun Kapoor is called Berlin because he's "solid and dependable".
The post soon caught the attention of Twitter, and netizens weren't even a little bit impressed by Freddy's creativity and had a lot to say.
One user took a dig at Freddy's comparison of Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Arjun Kapoor is solid and dependable? His movies may beg to differ"
Another user wrote, "'Needs Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park" might be the worst sentence ever written about Bangalore. Or Anushka Sharma. Or even Kohli himself."
Check out some more hilarious responses:
