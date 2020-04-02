Four Zookeepers In The UK Have Turned Their Office Into Their Home
As the world gears up to combat the deadly coronavirus, countries have imposed lockdowns in order to safeguard citizens from contracting it and while most of us have locked ourselves in our homes and some privileged even get to work sitting right in their houses, there are also those few who don’t have a choice but to go to work, and no, we’re not talking about doctors, we’re talking about zookeepers!
Four zookeepers in the UK decided to make their workplace their home. Izzy, Emily, Layla and Sarah-Jane, the four zookeepers who work at a wildlife sanctuary in Hayle, Cornwall turned their ‘office’ into their house. Paradise Park closed down for the public, however, the animals required caretakers and these four rose to the occasion and took this step in order to look after the animals.
The four are now living inside the sanctuary and are looking after the animals who live there. They self-volunteered for the task but for the 12-week isolation period, several of their colleagues will be lending them a hand by switching and taking turns. The park is home to around 12,000 birds, red pandas and squirrels.
It’s truly heartwarming to see the zookeepers of Paradise Park being so committed to the welfare of the animals, especially in times of distress when it would’ve been easy to overlook. We hope their efforts inspire other nations to also extend more support to animal welfare.