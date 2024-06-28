ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fawad Khan Is Back': Fans React as Actor Returns To Indian Screens After 8 Yrs

Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years. His last performance was a cameo in Karan Johar’s 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

He has since been seen in The Legend of Maula Jutt and OTT series Ms 'Marvel.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fawad took to his social media to share the news: "Eyes lined with secrets, ready to reveal the mysteries within. When all else withers will love endure? Trailer launching on 1st July - are you ready for the journey?"

"#Barzakh, Premieres 19th July on Zindagi YouTube and ZEE5 Shows." he added.

The news has left fans excited form all across India. One user wrote, 'OMG I am too excited Fawad Khan is back'

Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years.
Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years.
Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years.
Barzakh marks Fawad Khan's return to Indian screens after eight years.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Fawad Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×