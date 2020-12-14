Watch: Pet Parents Host an Adorable Baby Shower for Their Dog Lucy

A YouTube user by the name of Shaila Tike recently posted a video of her dog’s baby shower that was held in a traditional Maharashtrian style at their home. The dog is a Lhasa Apso named Lucy Rahul Kulkarni, who is seen sitting on a jhula while the rituals are performed. Several other women also participated in the ceremony where they put a tika on Lucy’s head followed by a proper function with food and music.

The caption of the video reads, "She is adorable and lovely daughter. We are really happy to announce that soon she is gonna be mom. Blessed to have her in our lives. Love you to the moon n back lucy poo. Stay in our lives forever my angel"

Watch the video here: