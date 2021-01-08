Elon Musk's Strange Response To Becoming World's Richest Person
Elon Musk has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man.
Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla Inc and SpaceX, has surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. A 4.8% rally in Musk's share price on Thursday is what led to him crossing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
While sharing this news on social media, a Twitter account by the name of 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' wrote, "@elonmusk is now the richest person in the world at $190 billion."
Elon Musk happened to come across the tweet and his response is perhaps a strange one:
Musk wrote, "How strange", followed by "Well, back to work ..."
Here's how social media users reacted:
