Elephant Charges Towards Car as Woman Says ‘Kuch Nahi Hoga’
As a woman is recording her journey of spotting elephants in a safari, things take a turn for the worst
An undated video has gone viral on social media of a woman recording her wildlife safari experience. The clip shows a herd of elephants on the road as a car moves towards them.
The woman, who is supposedly recording, can be heard saying ‘Aree kuch nahi hoga,’ (Don’t worry, nothing will happen).
Moments later, an elephant is seen charging towards the vehicle as the driver screams ‘Bhagao bhagao’ (Run, run).
Watch the video here:
The video has left Twitter divided, with many saying that it's not right for people to invade into the territory of animals.
Check out some reactions here:
The video has more than 7000 views already. It was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer asking people to be more respectful and careful while on safaris.
