In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has engulfed the world, we tend to cling onto any semblance of hope we might find. Well, here's a story that gives you just that.According to a recent report by Economic Times, a 90-year-old man frecovered from the COVID-19 disease. The man hailed from Bhavnagar in Gujarat. After spending weeks in hospitals, the man finally beat the disease.The man had been admitted in the hospital on 5 April and put on oxygen support.The same report also mentioned that an elderly woman from Kutch, Gujarat also recovered from COVID-19 disease. She too had been admitted in the hospital and had been receiving treatment for weeks. Her case is the more surprising one as she had been in the hospital for 36 days before being discharged. Moreover, during the course of her treatment, the woman tested positive for the disease ten times in a row.It was the eleventh time when she finally tested negative.According to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, the man and the woman are among the 40 people in the state who have been discharged after recovering from the disease.There is very little we actually know about the coronavirus even at this point but from what we know and the patterns that we have been able to observe, there's a general consensus that it has the potential to be fatal for the elderly. Which is what makes stories like these so inspiring and hopeful.