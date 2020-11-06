Chill, Donald, Chill: Thunberg Takes a Dig At Trump With His Words

The 2020 United States Presidential elections do not appear to be going very well for Donald Trump.

As Trump trails behind the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, he has called out various states for voter fraud and threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

To add insult to the injury, he was mocked by 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg, with the same exact words he had used to mock her a year back.

Back in December 2019, the teenage environmental activist was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named TIME magazine’s person of the year.