Every victory against coronavirus, every life not lost to COVID-19 is worth celebrating!Most recently, a 100-year-old war veteran in the USA recovered from the disease. Lloyd Falk had served during the World War II. He was diagnosed with the disease on 24 March, after which he was admitted to the Henrico Doctors’ Hospital where he received treatment for 58 days. On 21 May, he finally tested negative and was released.In a video shared on social media, Falk can be seen exiting the hospital. He is being cheered and applauded by the hospital staff and doctors.The caption of the video also revealed that Falk recently lost his wife of 74 years to the virus.“Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19.”Take a look at the video here:In early May, a 113-year-old Spanish woman also recovered from the virus. Her victory was celebrated on social media by netizens. Maria had become infected with COVID-19 around April while she was receiving medical assistance for her respiratory illness. She fought the virus at the Santa Maria del Tura care home, in Olot where she has been living for the past twenty years. She was reportedly also the oldest living woman in Spain when the news came out and this got much attention.Watch: Nagpur Cops Recover From COVID, Receive Warm Welcome We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.