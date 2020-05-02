At a time like this, when healthcare workers are putting their lives on hold to serve the nation, every bit of appreciation counts. After all, when reality feels so bleak, our morale is all we have.Recently, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, a doctor’s homecoming was celebrated with much enthusiasm. According to a video posted by a Twitter user, the doctor had been working in the ICU department of a hospital where COVID-19 patients were being treated. She had been at the hospital for 20 consecutive days and was finally returning home.In the video, she’s visibly overwhelmed as she rubs her face repeatedly before entering the gates of her residential colony. People can be seen waiting for her. When she enters, they begin applauding her. Some children are also holding posters while others are banging plates. It’s a heartwarming video indeed!The tweet reads, “This Lady Doctor is Working in a ICU Dept. in a Hospital Where Covid-19 Patients were treated. She Came Home After 20 Days of Non-Stop Service. Her Family & Society Members Welcomed Her.”Take a look:PM Narendra Modi also took to social media to praise the doctor.“Moments like this fill the heart with happiness. This is the spirit of India. We will courageously fight COVID-19. We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline.”Doctors across the country are doing their bit and each one deserves to be treated with the same amount of respect and kindness. Even as we all sit at home and practice social distancing, we must not forget about the brave corona warriors out there who are fighting day in and day out to keep people safe.COVID: 95-Year-Old ‘MDH Uncle’ Donates 7,500 PPE Kits