We Are Tired: TN Doc’s Letter to Govt Gains Support From Netizens
‘A hundred percent theatre occupancy is a suicide attempt’, said the doctor in an open letter to the government.
Aravinth Srinivas, a resident doctor from Tamil Nadu, has written an open letter to the Tamil Nadu government and actor Vijay, in which he criticizes the recent decision of the government to open theatres with 100% theatre occupancy.
The decision came after actor Vijay met the Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and urged him to open theatres to their full capacity to support his latest release ‘Master.
Calling the decision a ‘homicide’, Srinivas writes, “This is a blatant barter system, trading lives for money”. He emphasizes the struggles that frontline and healthcare workers have gone through, and how a step like this invalidates their efforts.
The letter that was soon shared on Twitter gained the attention of a lot of users online who sympathised with the plight of our frontline workers.
