Netizens Notice Missing 'Dharma' Name From 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer
'Gunjan Saxena' will stream on Netflix on 12 August.
On 31 July, the trailer for upcoming Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena was released by Netflix. The film will start streaming from 12 August. However, soon after the trailer dropped, netizens noticed something peculiar: the trailer did not have the Dharma Productions logo or Karan Johar's name, despite being a Dharma Productions film.
Here's how netizens reacted.
In the recent past, Karan Johar has come under fire as a consequence of the ongoing debate over 'nepotism' in Bollywood.
Gunjan Saxena is based on the life of India's first woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.
