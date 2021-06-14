Desi Mom Says 35k Gucci Belt Looks Like School Belt in Viral Video

However, you should try convincing a desi mom the value of these products. In a hilarious video that has surfaced online, it is seen how a user's mother is shocked to find that her daughter's Gucci belt costs Rs 35,000. She further points out that the belt looks like a DPS belt (the girls' school).

The mother comparing this luxury product with an ordinary school belt has earned a lot of laughs since there is, unfortunately, a certain level of resemblance between the two.

The video has been uploaded on a page on Instagram called @yourregularmom, that is run by a mother-daughter duo, Anita and Chabi Gupta respectively.

As Chabi tells her mother the cost of the belt, she is shocked and even calls in her brother to show her disappointment. She is then seen laughing with her children about how the belt looks like a school belt.

Check out the full video here: