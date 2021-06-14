Desi Mom Says 35k Gucci Belt Looks Like School Belt in Viral Video
"This looks like a DPS belt!" said Anita Gupta about her daughter's 35,000 Gucci belt in this hilarious video.
The ones who have a penchant for luxury items will tell you how great it is to own something branded and luxurious. Be it Gucci, Louis Vuitton, or Dior, all these brands have established a standard of their own, and customers are willing to pay those hefty prices for the prestigious products that they get in return.
However, you should try convincing a desi mom the value of these products. In a hilarious video that has surfaced online, it is seen how a user's mother is shocked to find that her daughter's Gucci belt costs Rs 35,000. She further points out that the belt looks like a DPS belt (the girls' school).
The mother comparing this luxury product with an ordinary school belt has earned a lot of laughs since there is, unfortunately, a certain level of resemblance between the two.
The video has been uploaded on a page on Instagram called @yourregularmom, that is run by a mother-daughter duo, Anita and Chabi Gupta respectively.
As Chabi tells her mother the cost of the belt, she is shocked and even calls in her brother to show her disappointment. She is then seen laughing with her children about how the belt looks like a school belt.
Check out the full video here:
Netizens couldn't stop laughing at the incident, and some have said how it is very relatable, while others have reacted with laughing emojis. Check out their responses here:
There's no denying it, desi moms are the best!
