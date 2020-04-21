Delhi Police Celebrates Little Girl’s B’Day in Labour Camp

The gesture was an incredibly heartwarming one.

Police across the country are trying to make birthdays special for little children because they know that birthdays come only once and it’s always good to help lift spirits.

Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, Punjab police plan a special birthday surprise for a neighbourhood baby’s first birthday. One of them gets off his bike and goes and rings the bell. Once the gate opens, a woman can be seen with a baby in her arms. The cops, who are all wearing masks, wait for the officer at the gate to count till 3. After this, they all start singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song in unison. Right before they begin singing, the officer standing at the door also hands a birthday cake to the baby.

The video is truly heartwarming and guaranteed to give you the fuzzies.