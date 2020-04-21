Delhi Police Celebrates Little Girl’s B’Day in Labour Camp
The COVID-19 pandemic that has currently engulfed the world has helped a different side of humanity surface. One that is kind and forthcoming and doesn’t shy away from doing its duties. Doctors, police and other essential workers are working endless hours, with little to no breaks, to keep the country safe.
However, what’s truly heartwarming is to see how so many of them are going out of their way to do something extra to make someone happy.
Recently a Twitter user shared photos from a labour camp in Delhi. According to the tweet, Delhi Police arranged a special birthday cake for a 4-year-old girl child living in a labour camp at Buddh Bazaar Delhi. And guess what, the celebration was a very responsible affair where everyone followed social distancing!
The tweet read, “Today on birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at labour camp, Chandanhola.. Social distancing followed !!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode ...”
Take a look:
The gesture was an incredibly heartwarming one.
Police across the country are trying to make birthdays special for little children because they know that birthdays come only once and it’s always good to help lift spirits.
Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, Punjab police plan a special birthday surprise for a neighbourhood baby’s first birthday. One of them gets off his bike and goes and rings the bell. Once the gate opens, a woman can be seen with a baby in her arms. The cops, who are all wearing masks, wait for the officer at the gate to count till 3. After this, they all start singing ‘Happy Birthday’ song in unison. Right before they begin singing, the officer standing at the door also hands a birthday cake to the baby.
The video is truly heartwarming and guaranteed to give you the fuzzies.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
