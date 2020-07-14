Here's Why a Delhi Man Officially Changed His Name To 'James Bond'

When you're young, you have fictional characters that you look up to in an aspirational way. With time and age, most of those feelings fade away but for this Delhi man, that's really not the case for he just officially changed his name to 'James Bond' to prove that he is, after all, a die hard fan of the character.

James Bond is a famous fictional spy created by British author Ian Fleming. In its film adaptations, the spy has been played by several actors like Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.