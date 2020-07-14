Here's Why a Delhi Man Officially Changed His Name To 'James Bond'
33-year-old Vikas has proved that he is the ultimate fan.
When you're young, you have fictional characters that you look up to in an aspirational way. With time and age, most of those feelings fade away but for this Delhi man, that's really not the case for he just officially changed his name to 'James Bond' to prove that he is, after all, a die hard fan of the character.
James Bond is a famous fictional spy created by British author Ian Fleming. In its film adaptations, the spy has been played by several actors like Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
According to a report by Times of India, 33-year-old Vikas Kardam, who lives in West Delhi with his wife and a three-year-old daughter, recently changed his name to 'James Bond' and he does not regret it one bit. Kardam told the publication that a lot of people think it's a joke but it is not. Kardam also admitted that he has been getting a lot of attention ever since he changed his name and he's enjoying it.
However, not everyone is pleased with this outlandish decision of his. His wife, certainly, is not happy.
Kardam told TOI, that his wife was very angry when she got to know and hasn't spoken to him since. According to him, her main concern is that the name change will get them "trolled" and unwanted attention.
Kardam admits that the idea first occured to him as a joke, but the more he thought about it - he realised that he resonated with the name more than his birth name 'Vikas.'
He first thought of changing his name in September 2019 and started the process in April but the COVID-19 lockdown delayed the process by a little bit. But he's happy that it came through eventually.
Kardam, or Bond as he's now called, says that he knows he might become the butt of many jokes but he's okay with that as far as it's making people smile. That's as pure as it gets in today's world!
(With inputs from Times of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.