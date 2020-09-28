Watch: COVID Patients Dance to Celebrate Bride's Nikah Ceremony

The patients at a Kerala COVID centre surprised the bride with a dance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives upside down. Social distancing and covering our faces with a mask has become a normal. And socialising now is mostly limited to video calls. Despite the challenges, it's heartwarming to see the enthusiasm of people amidst a global health crisis.

Recently, a video of people dancing around a bride in a COVID care centre has gone viral. The video is from Ernakulam, Kerala. Unfortunately, the bride's wedding plans came to a halt when she contracted the novel coronavirus. Her family then had to make a choice - whether to postpone the nikah ceremony or not.

The family chose not to dampen the spirit and conduct the ceremony on a video call. To cheer her up, fellow patients at the centre broke into a celebratory dance.

Take a look:

à´®à´àµà´à´¾à´àµà´àµà´°à´¿ à´àµà´µà´¿à´¡àµ à´¸àµà´¨àµà´±à´±à´¿à´²àµ à´à´°àµ à´à´²àµà´¯à´¾à´£à´ -24/9/20

Posted by DMG Kochi Films on Thursday, September 24, 2020

In the video, the patients are dancing to the song 'Vadakkele pathoone' from the film Parava. At the end, they all come together for a selfie.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

