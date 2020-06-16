Time and again, it’s heartwarming to see just how much effort frontline workers, especially COVID doctors, are putting into their work. But working for long hours under stressful conditions, while being dressed in PPEs from head to toe, can be tedious and also lonesome. Communication is limited and the experience can be equally isolating for the patients as well but Arunachal Pradesh doctors have managed to find a way around it!Recently photos of doctors dressed in PPEs went viral on social media. But here’s the strange thing about the photos - all the doctors have printed photos of their faces stuck to the front of their PPE suit!According to IAS officer Devansh Yadav who shared these photos on social media, the doctors in the photo work at COVID care centres in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh. These doctors were determined to bring back the lost ‘human touch’ to the process of treating and interacting with their patients, so they devised this method!The tweet reads, “Our #covidwarriors at Covid care centers in #changlang, bring human touch to patient care by displaying their photographs in front of PPEs!! Helps in #COVID19 counseling & shows the face of those behind masks to the patients in distress!!”Here’s how netizens reacted to this:It’s quite inspiring to see these doctors, who are already so swamped with work, to go out of their way and think about how they can make the whole process a little better for the patients.We have a long way to go and such stories only give us hope!Watch: 36-Day-Old Baby Recovers From COVID, Doctors Celebrate We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.