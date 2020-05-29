A few weeks ago when Elon Musk and Grimes revealed the name of their baby boy, it most certainly broke my brain. The name ‘X Æ A-12’ has since been changed to ‘X Æ A-Xii’ so as to comply with California’s state laws. But that doesn’t make it any better. X Æ A-Xii might not have any idea yet, but the little boy has already achieved a whole new level of fame.Make all the fun you want but gotta give it up for the couple’s originality of thought. ‘X Æ A-Xii’ is as unique as it gets.As far as history is concerned, celebs are kind of notorious for giving their kids outlandish names. Sometimes there’s a method to their madness, other times there’s just no way to solve the mystery. Either way, it’s amusing. Closer to home, we too have some quite bizarre examples of this. For example, do you know what former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter’s name is? It’s ‘Misa.’But do you also know that she was actually named after the controversial Emergency-era Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA)? Interestingly, the president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin may have ended up with a completely different name if it hadn’t been for the coincidental death of the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.Umm..Parents, it seems, have found their own unique way to bookmark history and sometimes, it’s awkward AF.Like, the Meghalaya politician Adolf Lu Hitler Marak who was clearly named after... Hitler. (Imagine having to explain that while growing up!)Between 2018 and 2019, when Game of Thrones was peaking in pop culture, there was a sudden spike in how many parents named their babies after GoT characters and while that seems a bit much, guess what? In 2020, we’re witnessing a new baby name trend inspired by the coronavirus and it’s ridiculous.Behold the most desi names ever - ‘Corona Kumar’ and ‘Corona Kumari’In April news agency ANI reported that two unrelated newborn babies, a boy and a girl, had been named ‘Corona Kumar’ and ‘Corona Kumar’ by their respective parents. But this one isn’t on the parents, okay? Turns out, it was the doctor who suggested the name to both of them. Can someone find this doctor for me, please?Most original names ever: ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’In late March, two newborn twins in Chhattisgarh were named *drumroll* ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’, inspired by, of course, the virus and the disease of the same name. Matlab, creativity naam ki koi cheez hai bhi?The parents later explained that they had faced a lot of difficulties before and during the delivery, courtesy the lockdown, and that’s why they wanted to make the day “memorable.” I’m sorry but there are MANY ways to make a day ‘memorable’ and ruining your child’s life is not one of them.I know it seems like I’m making this up but please, just stay with me.‘Lockdown’A migrant couple from Rajasthan gave birth to a newborn baby in April and decided to name it ‘Lockdown’ for the very same reason. “We named him ‘Lockdown’ remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time,” they told reporters.Denim, Jeans and All Things Mean: Why are Jeans So Unforgiving?I don’t know much but I can say for sure that memorising history dates isn’t going to be too much of an issue for this child.‘Quarantine’ and ‘Sanitiser’A Meerut-based couple recently gave birth to twins and immediately named them ‘Quarantine’ and ‘Sanitiser.’ Okay but here’s the thing, this one isn’t as arbitrary. The parents put ACTUAL thought into this. According to them, there are only two ways to ‘protect’ yourself from the deadly coronavirus and they wanted their children’s names to be symbolic of the fight against the COVID disease.While that may seem a tad dramatic, it’s still the thought that counts, right? No?While this may seem like an exclusively Indian phenomenon, let me assure you that it is not.In April, a Philippines-born baby girl was named ‘Covid Marie’. The explanation?“I wanted her name to remind us that COVID did not only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us,” the mother told the news agency AFP.Hmm, while the idea is sweet, I’m still not sure how I feel about permanently associating your newborn child to a deadly pandemic.Here’s another one that goes beyond the corona trend and merges two different historical events: ‘Covid Bryant’(For those who don’t get it: COVID + Kobe Bryant)If you’re a to-be parent thinking of riding on this trend, I have only one piece of advice for you:Summer 2020: Time We Lost To Flattening the COVID-19 Curve We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.