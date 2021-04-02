Watch: Cops Punish 5 Men With 'Murga Walks' for Not Wearing Masks
The incident occurred in Mumbai where there has been a significant rise in cases
In a viral video, it is seen how the Mumbai Police is making five men do 'murga walks' on Marine Drive for not wearing masks. These men were apparently trying to enter the area without any precautions, which prompted the police to punish them.
The same video was also shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter who reiterated the importance of wearing masks. He called the punishment 'comical, but physically taxing' and wrote, "Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won’t forget my mask!!"
However, some people were not as amused and disapproved of this way of punishment while others justified it by saying that the police were simply doing their job.
These harsh measures come as a result of the strict curfews imposed state-wide in Maharashtra amid rising cases. According to the Press Information Bureau's latest updates, Maharashtra recorded 43,183 new cases bringing up the active cases tally to 3,66,533.
