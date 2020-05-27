After facing a lot of criticism and backlash for stopping, checking and harassing medical professionals, the J&K Police turned a new lead on Wednesday and presented flowers to doctors at Lala Ded Hospital in Srinagar as a goodwill gesture. During the lockdown, a number of cases of doctors being attacked and harassed have come out from across India. Some were attacked when trying to test people, others were refused entry into their residential societies after a long day of work and public service. The J&K police’s flower gesture was a welcome change from the usual negativity.Numerous reports of doctors being harassed a day before Eid had come out too. According to a News18 report, Dr Syed Maqbool, an ace senior intervention cardiologist at Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital, alleged "police beating, humiliating and detaining him for hours for asking a cop to allow him for work at a checkpoint in Srinagar.”Doctors Battling COVID-19 in J&K Face Insults, Assault by PoliceIn another incident, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr Tajamul Hussain was stopped by the police while he was on his way to inspect a quarantine centre and sample collection centre in the north Kashmir district.A top gynecologist of the Valley, Dr Farhat Jabeen, also alleged that she along with four of her colleagues were "scorned and humiliated" by the policemen.Nagpur Police Showered With Flowers During Lockdown Route MarchDoctors across the country are doing their bit and each one deserves to be treated with the same amount of respect and kindness. Even as we all sit at home and practice social distancing, we must not forget about the brave corona warriors out there who are fighting day in and day out to keep people safe.With inputs from News18 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.