A railway police officer’s interaction with a train passenger recently went viral on social media, after the official Twitter account of Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi shared a story.According to the tweet, a Shramik Special Train going from Bengaluru to Gorakhpur had halted at Hatia Railway Station at 6 am in the morning. Considering how early in the morning it was, a female passenger, named Mehrunnisa, aboard the train requested the authorities to arrange for milk for her four-month-old baby. One particular officer, ASI Sushila Baraik, stepped up immediately. She went straight to her home, as she lived near the station, and returned with a bottle of milk for Mehrunissa’s child.The DRM Ranchi Twitter account tweeted, “On June 14, 2020, Train No. 06563 Shramik Special Train from Bengaluru to Gorakhpur arrived at Hatia Railway Station at 06:00 am. A female passenger (named- Mehrunnisa) traveling by this train, ASI, Smt., female employee of the Railway Protection Force working at the station”“Sushila told Baraik about her 4-month-old son to be hungry and requested to get milk for the child. On hearing this, Mrs. Sushila Baraike, immediately showing Mamta, dutifulness and punctuality, immediately went to her house to fetch milk for that child and gave it to the lady traveler.”It’s heartwarming to see such incidents of kindness. At a crisis time like this, people coming together to help each other in whatever way they can is exactly what we need. More power to officers like Sushila who prioritise the needs of civilians.Chennai Cop Creates WhatsApp Group To Cheer Quarantined Patients We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.