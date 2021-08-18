Congress Leader Fries ‘Twitter Bird’ to Protest Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter Ban
In a bizarre incident from Andhra Pradesh, GV Sri Raj fried an actual bird to protest Rahul Gandhi's Twitter ban.
GV Sri Raj, a Congress leader and son of former MP GV Harsha Kumar from Andhra Pradesh recently decided to cook and fry a 'Twitter Bird' as a way to protest Rahul Gandhi's Twitter ban.
Gandhi's account on Twitter was temporarily suspended after he posted a picture of himself meeting the parents of a 9-year-old rape victim from Delhi, thereby revealing the family's identity.
His account, along with that of a few other Congress leaders was unlocked after a week, but it looks like the anger hasn't subsided yet. In order to protest this move by Twitter, GV Sri Raj cooked a Twitter bird and said that he would send it to Twitter headquarters to protest their move.
A video of the same has been uploaded on social media. In it, Sri Raj is seen cooking the bird, explaining why he is doing so.
"Twitter, you have done a mistake by blocking Rahul Gandhi's account and not promoting our tweets. So we are frying this (bird) and send it to the headquarters in Gurgaon," he is heard saying.
Watch the video here:
This bizarre move by the leader has stumped a lot of users online, since Sri Raj is also seen putting the box of chicken into a package, presumably to actually send it to Twitter HQ.
