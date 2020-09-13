Chris Evans Gives Twitter Reasons to Joke, Accidentally Posts Nude

Avengers star Chris Evans accidentally posted something he shouldn't have on Instagram, so let's enjoy the jokes while respecting his privacy.

The 39-year-old actor shared a short video on his Instagram on Saturday of himself and some friends playing Heads Up. At the end of the video, a shot of the actor's phone camera roll came up, which featured a close-up photo of private parts. The picture was cropped too closely to be identified further.

Ever since the video went up, people have been comment on social media. His co-star Mark Ruffalo tweeted saying, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."