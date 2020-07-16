Two Cops Arrange Rs 5 Lakh For Little Girl's Open-Heart Surgery

Karthik and Priyanka were initially hesitant to ask Senthil for help again. However, Senthil heard about the developments from his neighbours and joined hands with police inspector M Thangaraj. The duo then figured out a way to collect the required amount through various sources.

They collectd Rs 45,000 from personnel at the police station, Rs 1.25 lakh were acquired through a government welfare scheme and the remaining amuount through other generous sponsors.