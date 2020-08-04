Chef Vikas Khanna To Distribute 10 Million Meals To Street Vendors
The New York -based Michelin star chef has been arranging massive food drives across India.
Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna has been consistent with his efforts to help out the needy in these tough times. As of 3 August, Khanna has distributed 25 million meals to people across India within a span of 4 months. The chef took to Instagram to celebrate the same.
He shared a photo in which he can be seen taking the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar. The caption reads, "Today on Raksha Bandhan, we crossed 25 Million Meals across India in 4 months.I dedicate this moment to our National Treasure, LATA DIDI.My bond with her and family is very special.She is my spiritual sister, guide and someone whom I look up to.She blesses me with her voice when I research, train, write, cook, serve or create new art in isolation."
Khanna resides in Manhattan but that hasn't stopped him from doing what he needs to. He has been coordinating massive food drives across India ever since the lockdown was put into effect.
Recently, he told the news agency PTI that his next goal is to arrange for and provide 10 million meals to street vendors across the country.
On Monday, he also successfully completed the distribution of almost 3 million sanitary pads across India. He wrote on Instagram, "Today on the auspicious day of #RakshaBandhan I am proud to say that we crossed distribution of almost 3 Million Sanitary Pads around India.@niineindiaThank you @payaltulsiyan for being my spiritual sister on this mission.#FeedIndia"
In June, Khanna had kicked off the largest food drive in the world- ‘Barkat’, all across Delhi-NCR to provide care and relief to afflicted communities like the transgenders, differently-abled and sex workers who’ve had to face the hardships of this pandemic in a very grave way.
(With inputs from PTI)
