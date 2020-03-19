Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus on Italy Trip With Mistress
The novel coronavirus has strange ways of making human lives difficult.
Recently, a UK-based man caught the virus on his trip to Italy. The catch here is that he wasn’t on any regular trip. He was, in fact, sneaking behind his wife’s back and heading to Italy with another woman.
After he suddenly started showing symptoms, he went to the hospital and had no choice but to confess that he’d been to Italy for a secret rendezvous. The reportedly 30-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus. He has been put under quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading and for a healthy recovery.
But here’s the thing..
His wife still doesn’t know. The man had told his wife that he had been away on a business trip within the UK itself. Currently, his wife is in self-isolation in the UK, unaware of the real reason behind her husband’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis. She believes he picked up the virus somewhere in UK itself.
Currently in “blind panic”, the man has also refused to reveal the identity of the woman he was away with during his trip to Italy.
A source told New York Post that,
According to reports, the man’s condition is stable and he will, most likely, survive the infection.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought a large part of the world to a halt. On Wednesday, Italy alone recorded 475 new deaths from the virus. As of today (19 March), India has 166 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country. So far, 3 people have died and 15 have recovered.
(With inputs from New York Post)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)