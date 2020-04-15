Watch: This Caribbean Leader Doesn’t Sugarcoat Coronavirus Message
Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation of Sint Maarten, is an icon.
While diplomacy is an important aspect of leadership, it might not always be the best approach, proves Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation of Sint Maarten.

Recently, a clip of Jacobs went viral on social media. In the video, she has a special coronavirus message to give. But she’s not one for sugarcoating. Her message about not hoarding or being picky during a crisis situation is on point and the internet agrees.

In the video, she says,

“If you do not have the type of bread you like, eat crackers, eat cereal, eat oats, eat sardines.”
Silveria Jacobs

And boy, is she right.

She also says, “At the beginning of this I said prepare your disaster kit as if you were for a hurricane. That meant some people went out and bought toilet paper and water. The water is not going to stop, the toilet paper is still in the stores. What you need is food.”

This speech was a part of an hour-long briefing held by officials on 1 April.

“Do not run to the supermarket today to buy for a month. As I said, buy for 1-2 weeks. I will allow supermarkets to be open for the rest of the week.”
Silveria Jacobs

Twitter was delighted at her style of delivering the message.

