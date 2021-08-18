Twitter Rejoices as BV Nagarathna To Become India’s First Female Chief Justice
Two other women, Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Hima Kohli have also been recommended alongside BV Nagarathna.
Justice BV Nagarathna, who is currently a judge in the Karnataka High Court is one of nine judges whose names have been recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. If BV Nagarathna makes it, she will become India's first-ever Chief Justice in 2027.
The recommendation also includes two other women, Justice Hima Kohli of the Telangana High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court. These recommendations have been made to the Supreme Court collegium and have been led by Justice NV Ramana. She is expected to have a month-long tenure.
Interestingly, BV Nagarathna's father, ES Venkataramiah was also India's Chief Justice in 1989.
This recommendation has made a lot of people happy, considering the fact that citizens have felt the growing need for a woman in a position of power such as this.
The other judges who have been recommended are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath,, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice MM Sundresh.
