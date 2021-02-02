Watch: Burmese Woman Does Aerobics As Military Coup Comes In

On 1 February 2021, Myanmar’s military seized power from the government. All democratically elected leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were arrested after multiple raids. After 2011, the country again went under a rule by the armed forces.

As an ironic commentary on the world affairs of 2021, a video of a woman near the State’s Assembly that day has gone viral. The woman, Khing Hnin Wai was recording an aerobics dance video and happened to record the moment when convoys are moving towards the Union Complex behind her. The dancer took to Facebook to say that this was a regular filming place for her, and she unintentionally captured the dramatic moments of the coup.

Another coincidence is that the dancer is dancing to an Indonesian song called ‘Ampun Bang Jago’. One Twitter user described the song to be related to bowing to the titular of Bang Jago, which translates to a figure of authority, before the downtrodden rise through perseverance. The song seems to be building in the same intensity with the military SUVs are swelling behind her.

Check out her video here: