Bottega Veneta Sells Telephone Cord Necklace for Over Rs 1 Lakh
Grandma wants her telephone cord back.
Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta is going viral now.
The brand is selling a necklace that resembles a telephone cord. The necklaces look like a classic landline telephone cord, the old-school curly ones we used back in the day. And to add to that, these necklaces and earrings are priced worth USD 2,000 (Rs 1,45,189 approx).
Popular Instagram page Diet Prada took to Instagram to share a picture of Bottega Veneta's newest addition to their fashion collection. The 'Necklace' is made with enamelled sterling silver and comes with a hook fastening. Different shades of green, blue and white are available to match your outfit.
Obviously, the internet couldn't take this well. All kinds of reactions started to pour in.
Where Those 90s Phone At? Time for Some *Kaching Kaching*
Come on Collectors, This is Your Cue to Speak Up!
Let Me See What I Can Find Now...
Truth Be Told!
But...How Did She Call?
Only If She Knew Then...
The necklace is available for pre-order from the brand’s online store in Japan for the equivalent of around $2,365 USD. The newly-launched range also includes earrings for $893 and a ring for $556.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.