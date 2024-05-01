Bihar Man Marries Mother-In-Law; Father-In-Law Arranges Marriage

Sikandar Yadav, a man from Heer Moti village in Bihar, moved in with his in-laws after his wife's death. This led to a bizarre love story between him and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi.
In fact, the couple began having a full-fledged affair, even with Sikandar's father-in-law, Dileshwar Darve, present in the house. The incident left the entire village in disbelief and amusement, reported News18.
The village elders, including Darve, were shocked by news of Sikandar and Geeta Devi's love affair. After a confession from Sikandar, the panchayat decided to get them married.
The father-in-law, Sikandar, arranged the wedding in a sitcom-like scene, adorning Geeta's forehead with sindoor four times. The incident went viral, and the village elders agreed to the marriage.
As per reports, the two also underwent a court marriage to formalise their new relationship.