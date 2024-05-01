ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bihar Man Marries Mother-In-Law; Father-In-Law Arranges Marriage

The incident has left the entire Heer Moti village in Bihar in disbelief and amusement.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Sikandar Yadav, a man from Heer Moti village in Bihar, moved in with his in-laws after his wife's death. This led to a bizarre love story between him and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi.

In fact, the couple began having a full-fledged affair, even with Sikandar's father-in-law, Dileshwar Darve, present in the house. The incident left the entire village in disbelief and amusement, reported News18.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The village elders, including Darve, were shocked by news of Sikandar and Geeta Devi's love affair. After a confession from Sikandar, the panchayat decided to get them married.

Have a look at the viral video here:

The father-in-law, Sikandar, arranged the wedding in a sitcom-like scene, adorning Geeta's forehead with sindoor four times. The incident went viral, and the village elders agreed to the marriage.

As per reports, the two also underwent a court marriage to formalise their new relationship.

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News