Big B Gets Flak For ‘Sexist’ Comment About Indian Economist

On 22 January, the Indian-American economist, Gita Gopinath, who is the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, shared a fan moment with actor Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing a video from Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Gopinath tweeted “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”

In the video Amitabh Bachchan praises Gopinath during a round with a contestant on the show. Bachchan asks the contestant to identify the organisation of which Gopinath is the Chief Economist of by displaying her image on the screen. As he lists the four options to the contestant, he says “Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to economy.”