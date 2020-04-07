COVID-19: Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee Back to Work as a Doctor

In 2019, 24-year-old Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned ‘Miss England’. After representing England at Miss World in December 2019, she hung her stethoscope to pursue humanitarian work around the world. But after the breakout of the pandemic, she has decided to return to work as a junior doctor.

She was born in Kolkata but raised in Derby, England. Here, her family struggled to the point that they did not have money for books, or even an internet connection, so she spent all of her time at the library, and her grades soared.