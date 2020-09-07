Ananya Panday’s ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ Gets Flak, Here's Why
Would Queen B approve?
On 7 September, the makers of upcoming film Khaali Peeli dropped an "item song" from the film called 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi.' Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The actors' first collaboration, Khaali Peeli is all set to get an OTT release on 2 October.
Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the song has been receiving a lot of flak on social for its racist implications and more.
Take a look:
Netizens have pointed out that the use of the word "goriya" stems from Bollywood's history of colourism.
Others are saying that the song is just....bad
Twitter thinks Queen B might deserve an apology for this
And then there were memes
You can listen to the song here:
Khaali Peeli went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on 12 June. However, the release was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
