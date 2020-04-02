COVID-19 Heroes Who Refused Ventilator to Save Younger Patients
Across the world, the coronavirus outbreak, among other things, has managed to bring out a different side of humanity. People are trying to support and help each other through these trying times in as many ways as they can. However, there are always certain instances that break your heart in a moment.
Recently, a 90-year-old Belgian woman, Suzanne Hoylaerts, after being tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the disease. She died after refusing treatment. Her reason being that she wanted the doctors to save the ventilators for other younger patients.
According to a report by Fox News, Suzanne told the doctors,
Suzanne passed away on 22 March.
Suzanne was brought in to the hospital by her daughter Judith who started noticing that her mother was experiencing shortness of breath along with a sudden loss of her appetite. Suzanne was then hospitalised and tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, she was placed in isolation.
However, this wasn’t an isolated incident of self-sacrifice.
His reason was the same as Suzanne’s; he wanted the ventilator to be saved for a younger patient instead. Berardelli reportedly passed away around 15 March. Berardelli’s story has gained a lot of attention on social media recently.
According to a BBC report, when Berardelli’s coffin was being buried in Casnigo, Italy, residents stepped out into their balconies and collectively applauded for him.