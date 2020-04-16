Lockdown Cleansing: Bengaluru Waters Look Sparkling Clean
Perhaps every cloud does have a silver lining. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the world has been shut inside homes, offices closed, schools stalled, economy plummeting. However, as traumatic as the whole episode is, one cannot deny the wonders it has done to Mother Earth. With human beings unable to go outside and pollute, the Earth is slowly but surely healing. One such example is this: Bengaluru’s only river Vrishabhavathi which is known for being choking on its foam and trash, has been looking cleaner than it has in decades.
Environmentalists like Leo Sardana have pointed out how incredible it is to see rivulets, rivers, lakes flowing clean. He also said that it shows how dumping waste can be curtailed and that this is “how it should be.”
It is important to note than no actual tests have been done on the river to check for pollutants, but just the appearance of the river is enough to show that a massive change has been brought upon by the lockdown. As people cheer, it is important to realise the kind of damage we cause to nature on the daily, and how even then, it is very much within our power to stop and begin to fix our mistakes. As Mr Sardana pointed out in a report by NDTV:
Another lake activist, TV Surabhi spoke about how 90% of the froth on the river has disappeared. As was reported, stretches of Vrishabhavathi that appear next to Mysuru Road near Kengeri have become clean enough to easily see the pebbles in the river bed. However, the question remains: Will we learn? Or will we go back to our normal behaviour, learning nothing from this pandemic?
With inputs from NDTV, Times Of India.