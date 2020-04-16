Lockdown Cleansing: Bengaluru Waters Look Sparkling Clean

Environmentalists like Leo Sardana have pointed out how incredible it is to see rivulets, rivers, lakes flowing clean. He also said that it shows how dumping waste can be curtailed and that this is “how it should be.”

It is important to note than no actual tests have been done on the river to check for pollutants, but just the appearance of the river is enough to show that a massive change has been brought upon by the lockdown. As people cheer, it is important to realise the kind of damage we cause to nature on the daily, and how even then, it is very much within our power to stop and begin to fix our mistakes. As Mr Sardana pointed out in a report by NDTV: