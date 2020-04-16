Lockdown Cleansing: Bengaluru Waters Look Sparkling Clean
More good news from Bengaluru as water bodies look cleaner
More good news from Bengaluru as water bodies look cleaner(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Lockdown Cleansing: Bengaluru Waters Look Sparkling Clean

Perhaps every cloud does have a silver lining. With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the world has been shut inside homes, offices closed, schools stalled, economy plummeting. However, as traumatic as the whole episode is, one cannot deny the wonders it has done to Mother Earth. With human beings unable to go outside and pollute, the Earth is slowly but surely healing. One such example is this: Bengaluru’s only river Vrishabhavathi which is known for being choking on its foam and trash, has been looking cleaner than it has in decades.

The water body that is usually black in colour and reeking of dead carcass and rotting trash has seen a significant change over the last three weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

Environmentalists like Leo Sardana have pointed out how incredible it is to see rivulets, rivers, lakes flowing clean. He also said that it shows how dumping waste can be curtailed and that this is “how it should be.”

It is important to note than no actual tests have been done on the river to check for pollutants, but just the appearance of the river is enough to show that a massive change has been brought upon by the lockdown. As people cheer, it is important to realise the kind of damage we cause to nature on the daily, and how even then, it is very much within our power to stop and begin to fix our mistakes. As Mr Sardana pointed out in a report by NDTV:

“Tackling this has to happen ground up. It can’t happen just with the Prime Minister’s lockdown... The water bodies that are clean three weeks into lockdown can always be clean,”
Leo Sardana, Environmentalist
The waters of Vrishabhavathi are cleaner now than ever before.
(Photo courtesy: Google Screenshot)

Another lake activist, TV Surabhi spoke about how 90% of the froth on the river has disappeared. As was reported, stretches of Vrishabhavathi that appear next to Mysuru Road near Kengeri have become clean enough to easily see the pebbles in the river bed. However, the question remains: Will we learn? Or will we go back to our normal behaviour, learning nothing from this pandemic?

With inputs from NDTV, Times Of India.

