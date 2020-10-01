Babri Masjid Verdict: Here’s What the Newspapers Said Today

The Hathras rape case has left the country burning and adding fuel to the fire was the Babri Masjid verdict which came out on 30 September. A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted senior BJP leader L.K. Advani, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition case, almost 28 years after the 6 December, 1992 incident, for the lack of credible evidence.

People on Twitter have been commenting on the verdict and the egregious behaviour ofthe Hathras administration. The two incidents made it to the headlines of some national newspapers that chose to strongly comment on the two.