Auto Driver’s Story To Fulfil Granddaughter’s Dream Goes Viral

This man’s story of fulfilling his granddaughter’s dream will leave you teary-eyed.

Shubhangi Derhgawen
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
<p>Auto Driver’s Story To Fulfil Granddaughter’s Dream Goes Viral</p>
i

Some stories have the power to inspire a positive outlook on life. One such warm moment happened for netizens recently when an Desraj’s story went viral on social media.

Desraj lost both of his sons and is the only bread-winner of a family of seven. His wife fell sick which increased the financial burden on him, which made making ends meet difficult. Amidst all of this, his only goal in life was to do whatever possible to help his granddaughter achieve her dream of being a teacher.

At the cremation of her father and Desraj’s son, his granddaughter asked, “Dadaji, will I have to quit school? I gathered all my courage and reassured her, ‘Never!” shared Desraj.

â6 years ago, my oldest son disappeared from home; he left for work as usual but never returned. A week later, people...

Posted by Humans of Bombay on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Many people were inspired by his determination and zeal. Soon a bunch of people started coming forward to help Desraj and his granddaughter.

Some offered to sponsor the girl’s education while others started a fundraiser to help him live in the city.

People started reaching out to Humans of Bombay page on Facebook asking for his contact details.

Auto Driver’s Story To Fulfil Granddaughter’s Dream Goes Viral

(Photo: Instagram)

Many links for the fundraisers started being circulated because of which the page had to clarify regarding there being no such verified link being circulated by them.

But these moments of love and togetherness genuinely make life worth living.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!