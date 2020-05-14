The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we see the world. Truly, it has made us appreciate the small joys of life, and what happens when all of it is taken away from us. It has taught us to appreciate the little joys in life and to look after those around us the best we can. Our help should not be limited to the people we know personally, it is important we begin to think of the good of society as a whole. Assam Police recently set a beautiful example by gifting a girl a bike to make it easier for her to sell vegetables to feed her family.The official Twitter handle of Dibrugarh Police posted a tweet sharing the story. “Janmoni Gogoi sells vegetables on a bicylcle to fend for her family. Inspired by her self respect & guided by our visionary @DGPAssamPolice Sir's direction to transform ourselves from police force to facilitators of economy, DYSP HQ gifted the little entrepreneur a moped / bike.” the caption said.Three-Year-Old Baker Sells Cakes to Raise Funds For Mumbai PoliceNetizens took to Twitter to appreciate the act of kindness, one spoke about how the idea of police personnel has changed in recent times because of such stories:It is such stories that instil in us a sense of hope in these days of uncertainty. Let us always remember to extend a helping hand to all those around us, and make sure everybody is doing okay.4-Year-Old Boy Gives up Cycle, Donates Savings for COVID-19 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.