Watch: Assam Police Break Into a Two-Minute Bihu Dance to Cool Off

We are all doing our best to cling to pieces of sanity in this period of absolute confusion and uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought everyone to their wits’ end. However, as is well known, there are people on the frontline of this battle that still have to go out and work - this obviously includes doctors and police personnel. With the ongoing pandemic, they’re working extra hours and often without proper breaks. Recently, a video of police personnel from Nagaon police station breaking into a two-minute dance to take a small break has gone viral, and it is everything you need to see!