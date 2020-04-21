Watch: Assam Police Break Into a Two-Minute Bihu Dance to Cool Off
We are all doing our best to cling to pieces of sanity in this period of absolute confusion and uncertainty. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought everyone to their wits’ end. However, as is well known, there are people on the frontline of this battle that still have to go out and work - this obviously includes doctors and police personnel. With the ongoing pandemic, they’re working extra hours and often without proper breaks. Recently, a video of police personnel from Nagaon police station breaking into a two-minute dance to take a small break has gone viral, and it is everything you need to see!
The post was shared on Facebook with the caption “It was 9:31 PM, but Nagaon Police CoVID Fighters were still working, then this happened.#smallbreaks #ChotiChotiKhushiya#indiaagainstcovid19”
In the video we see a bunch of police personnel working late in the night when someone from behind the camera says “Alright guys, take a two-minute break” as traditional music starts to play and everyone swiftly leaves their chairs to get up and start performing the Bihu dance. Soon after, they get back to work.
Police around the country have been doing a good job with keeping people entertained on social media, using innovative new-age methods to make people aware of the virus, as well as instilling hope in them during this time. As the lockdown is extended in the country, it is important to not lose hope and continue to adhere to the rules and regulations. After all, if those on the frontline aren’t giving up - neither should we!