Assam Milkmen Donate Rs 1 Lakh to Higher Secondary School in Morigaon
600 milkmen came together to make this donation to the school.
600 milkmen from Assam recently came together to donate Rs 1 lakh to Sitajakhala Higher Secondary School to help the school with its financial crisis. The milkmen belong to a cooperative society of the same name, and have decided to donate 15 paise from every litre of milk they sell.
The Rs 1 lakh was given by them to the school by cheque as their first instalment, and they plan to continue helping the school in a similar manner.
The school is located near Amlighat under Jagiroad Assembly constituency, and has about 150-200 students currently enrolled there. The school would not be facing such issues had they been provincialised, which is also one of the demands of the administration.
Classes 6 to 10 of the school had been provincialised earlier, but the higher grades are still being run through a venture, making it tough for the school to keep those classes going.
